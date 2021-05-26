The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WEN stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.61.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
