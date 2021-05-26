The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

