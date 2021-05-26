Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPP opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

