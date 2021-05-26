Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $326,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,665 shares of company stock valued at $79,436,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $345.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 448.97 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

