-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

May 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.88). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

