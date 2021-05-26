36Kr (KRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.

Get 36Kr alerts:

KRKR remained flat at $$2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.78. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.