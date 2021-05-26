TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 669.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

