Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 283,567 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 61.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283,567 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

