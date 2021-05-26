DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $13,448,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

