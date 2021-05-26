Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,080 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Revlon worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Revlon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revlon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.