Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

