Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,597 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $330.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

