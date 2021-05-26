Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,267 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,458,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Evergy stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

