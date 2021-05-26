American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

