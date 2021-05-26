Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

