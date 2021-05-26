Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $179,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

