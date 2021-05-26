Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alcoa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 in the last ninety days.

NYSE AA opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

