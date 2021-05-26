Analysts Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price at $29.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

