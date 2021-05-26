Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $594.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.24 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

