80,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $18,244,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $15,430,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

NYSE CCX opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCX. DA Davidson began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.