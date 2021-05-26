Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $162.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

GECFF opened at $144.61 on Friday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

