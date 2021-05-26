872,392 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 872,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,233,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $22,114,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $138.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

