Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Atlassian worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $228.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

