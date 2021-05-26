Keybank National Association OH Has $1.75 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

