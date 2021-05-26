Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

