Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

BAM stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

