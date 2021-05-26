Keybank National Association OH Acquires 776 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 75.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

NYSE URI opened at $324.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $134.39 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

