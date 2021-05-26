Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Pool worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $240.01 and a 52-week high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

