Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $695.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

