Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 28.98%.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

