Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.