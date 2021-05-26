$1.68 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of WLL opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

