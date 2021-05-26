MANTRA DAO (OM) One Day Volume Hits $16.93 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.91 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00946306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.61 or 0.09714086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090986 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 294,613,235 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

