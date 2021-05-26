Rentberry Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $279,132.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00946306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.61 or 0.09714086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090986 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

