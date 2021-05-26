Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.
Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.
