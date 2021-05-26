Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $34,349.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,332 shares of company stock worth $126,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

