Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

