First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

FN stock opened at C$51.34 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$27.07 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.3491605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.33.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,124 shares of company stock worth $551,257.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

