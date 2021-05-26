The AES (AES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:
- 5/24/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – The AES was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE AES opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.