The AES (AES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The AES was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/4/2021 – The AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

