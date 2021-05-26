Evercore ISI Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

