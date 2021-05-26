McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 221.97 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.18.

MCKS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

