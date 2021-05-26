Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

