Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $385,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

