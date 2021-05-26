The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.66

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $974.55 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock worth $6,071,519. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

