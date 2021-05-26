Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.77

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 34033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,358 shares of company stock worth $6,037,501. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

