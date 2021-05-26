IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 5,332 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

