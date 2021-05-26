Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

