Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.77

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. HSBC started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.