Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,724.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,724.44 ($22.53).

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,080.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,873.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.