SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 319.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of SLG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

