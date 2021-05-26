Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT at $75.33

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

IAFNF opened at $58.45 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

