Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.38

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

